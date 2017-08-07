Chavez-Garcia headline Saturday

After blowing away Canelo’s brother Ramon “Inocente” Alvarez in two rounds, Omar “Businessman” Chávez, son of Mexican ring legend Julio Cesar Chavez and brother of former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is hoping to deliver another KO Saturday night.

Chavez (36-3-1, 24 KOs) takes on world ranked, Robert “Amenaza” Garcia (40-3-0, 24 KOs) on Saturday 12th at the Gimnasio Nuevo León Unido in Monterrey, Mexico. The bout will be televised on beIN Sports Espanol. As of now, this is the weekend’s only televised fight in the USA.