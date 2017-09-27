Breidis-Perez tops weekend action

In what figures the best fight of the coming weekend, WBC cruiserweight world champion Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs) risks his world title and undefeated record against Mike “The Rebel” Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday when the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament continues with more quarterfinal action from Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia.

Mairis Briedis: “This is a big thing. For Latvia, this will be the first major world championship bout in history, so I hope to see a sold-out arena. From my previous experience with the Latvian crowd, I can really tell Mike Perez that boxing in front of a Riga crowd will not be easy for him. The boxing community around the world will learn how passionate and loud Latvia fans can be! My preparation camp has been going very well so far and I can assure my fans that I’ll be at my best when the 30th of September arrives.”

Mike Perez: “Fighting in Latvia isn’t an issue for me. I don’t care where I fight. I’ll fight anywhere. I feel good, I’m confident, and I’m looking forward to Riga. I have a chance to become world champion in my very first fight in the tournament, so I couldn’t have asked for better. Breidis is a good champion but I can’t wait to bring the belt home.”

In the co-featured event, former WBO cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Glowacki (27-1, 17 KOs) is slated to face Leonardo Damian Bruzzese (18-3, 6 KOs), of Italy by way of Argentina, in a 10-round WBSS cruiserweight substitute fight.

Also airing is a 10-round light heavyweight match between Norwegian Tim Robin (16-3, 9 KOs) and Sergey Gorokhov (8-2, 6 KOs), of Russia. The televised opener finds 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Filip Hrgovic, of Serbia, making his debut against unbeaten Belgium heavyweight Ali Baghouz (10-0-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout.