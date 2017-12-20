Boxing Buzz

Former world champions Julio César Chávez Jr and Alfredo “Perro” Angulo engaged in an interesting discussion on social media about a possible showdown on January 26 at a location to be named in the United States. Junior says he’s waiting for the contract.

According to Nielsen Media Research, 284,000 viewers tuned in to the ESPN telecast of Jeff Horn vs. Gary Corcoran. Hell of an audience considering the bout aired at 6:30AM ET/3:30AM PT.

Canelo Alvarez is taking aim at a May 5 rematch with WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, rather than challenge WBO champ Billy Joe Saunders. However, Daniel Jacobs has called out Saunders, so let’s see if that happens.