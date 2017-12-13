Boxing back in Atlanta Friday

Following the sudden retirement of Andre Ward, Roc Nation Sports will keep on keepin’ on. They’ve announced a slate of upcoming bouts for its stable of unbeaten young boxers ­­on Friday night at the Riverside Epicenter in Atlanta, Georgia. Featherweight Tramaine “Mighty Midget” Williams (13-0, 5 KOs), junior welterweight Wellington “W.A.R.” Romero (13-0-1, 7 KOs), featherweight Tyler “Golden Child” McCreary (14-0, 6 KOs) and junior welterweight John “El Terrible” Bauza (7-0, 4 KOs).

Williams will be one of the headlining fights as he squares off against German Meraz (58-45-2, 35 KOs) and vies to cap 2017 with his fifth win of the year. During Williams’ last fight on Sept. 23, he defeated Derrick Murray at the Hartman Arena, scoring a 10-round, unanimous decision victory.

Romero will take on Kevin Womack (8-14-4, 6 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland in an eight-round contest. The Dominican native – and Newburgh, NY resident – will look to keep his momentum going following a first-round destruction of Mike Fowler in his last bout.

Bauza is going up against Hamza Sempewo (14-9, 7 KOs). It will be Bauza’s first fight since June 17 — the 19-year-old was scheduled to fight in September before Hurricane Maria disrupted his training in Puerto Rico and forced him to evacuate the island with his family.

Finally, McCreary will return to the ring for his third fight of the year and battle Ricky Dulay (10-3, 7 KOs). When McCreary last fought in the ring on July 29, he recorded a unanimous decision victory over Edward Kakembo to preserve his unbeaten record.