Boxeo Telemundo Fall Series Lineup

“Boxeo Telemundo Ford,” the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., returns with four straight events beginning Friday, October at 11:30 p.m. ET, live from A la Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida where Mexican Ricardo “Meserito” Rodríguez, 16-4 (5 KOs) and Mexican American Daniel “Alacrán” Lozano, 14-4 (11 KOs) meet again in an exciting rematch of their great battle in “Boxeo Telemundo” in 2015 for the vacant WBO Latino Bantamweight title. Telemundo Deportes’ commentators René Giraldo and Edgar López return to call the bouts live from the venues.

Former title contender Rodríguez returns to the ring after defeating Carlos “Kid” Narváez last February on “Boxeo Telemundo” and losing against the Japanese Naoya “Monster” Inoue for the WBO world championship last May. Rodríguez has won several titles including the WBO Latino Super Flyweight, WBC Fecarbox Super Flyweight and the WBO Latino Batamweight.

Lozano returns to “Boxeo Telemundo” after defeating the Mexican David “Severo” Carmona last July in a rematch bout for the NABO Super Batamweight title. After the victory Lozano was ranked #11 in the world by the WBO. He began his career in 2008 and won his first title, the WBC Flyweight U.S. in 2011. Later, in 2014, he became WBO Latino Super Flyweight champion.

Friday’s card will also feature Teofimo Lopez and Antonio Vargas, former 2016 Rio Olympians promoted by Top Rank.

“Boxeo Telemundo” will continue on Friday, October 20 with Carlos “Fino” Ruiz facing Luis Miguel “Lobo” Montaño for the vacant WBO Latino Super Featherweight title.

On Friday, October 27 Antonio “Toño” Morán will face Salvador “Bufón” Briseño for the WBO Latino Lightweight title.

Both events will take place at the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City.

The last main event of the fall season will be staged on Friday, November 3 live from the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, FL when Sammy “Hurricane” Valentín takes on Alejandro “Bad Boy” Barbosa for the WBO Youth Welterweight title.

* * *

“Boxeo Telemundo Ford” season will be broadcast live on Telemundo and live streamed on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app and will be complemented with extensive news and content on TelemundoDeportes.com, including access to the weigh-in and exclusive behind the scenes content. “Boxeo Telemundo Ford,” the longest-running boxing program on U.S. Spanish-language television, debuted in 1989. Since then it has showcased more than 50 world champions, including Erik Morales, Felix Tito Trinidad, Wilfredo Vazquez, Daniel Zaragoza, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Oscar “Chololo” Larios and Israel “El Magnífico” Vazquez, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.”