September 23, 2017

Bourland Sweeps Contreras

Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee

In a rematch from March, the result was the same, with Ryan Bourland (14-1) of Vacaville winning a six-round, no-knockdowns unanimous decision over Alfredo Contreras (13-21-2) of Mexico in their cruiserweight main event Friday night at Sacramento’s DoubleTree Hotel. Bourland’s original opponent failed a medical test, so Contreras substituted on short notice and met the same fate, losing on the judges’ scorecards by 60-54, 60-54 and 59-55. Six months ago, the two fought as light-heavyweights.

Also on the Nasser Niavaroni-promoted card in scheduled four-rounders, it was Jose Vargas MD-4 over Alexis Angels, junior-featherweights; Tyler Marshall TKO-3 over Manuel Munoz, featherweights; Ruben Torres TKO-4 over Cesar Lomeli, junior-middleweights; Nathan Sharp KO-1 over Arnold Duarte, light-heavyweights;
Marco Delgado TKO-3 over Aaron Hamilton; light-heavyweights; and Malikai Johnson TKO-1 over Tyrone Willis, featherweights.

