Big Shakeup in October WBA rankings

October has been a quite hectic month for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Classifications Committee. The super lightweight, welterweight, super welterweight, middleweight and light heavyweight divisions had the most important changes in the October rankings.

At 140 pounds, American boxer Terence Crawford asked to be classified in the welterweight division, for that reason, there is no WBA super lightweight champion. While within the 147 pounds, the regular title was vacated, since Lamont Peterson renounced, so the division has only a single champion.

Meanwhile, the super welterweight division no longer has an interim champion, due to Demetrius Andrade’s resignation, and immediate classification within the middleweight division. This resulted in Argentine Brian Castaño’s elevation to regular champion.

At 160 pounds, the Japanese boxer, Ryota Murata, dethroned the Cameroonian Hassan N’Dam and became the regular champion, which allowed him to stand out as boxer of the month. Finally, within the light heavyweight division, Russian Dmitry Bivol was raised to full champion and he is the only champion of that division.

