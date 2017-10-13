Bernard Hopkins to be honored at Briscoe Awards

Legendary Philadelphia boxing champion Bernard Hopkins will be awarded with an Honorary Briscoe Medal in recognition of his 2016 retirement. The event will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2017, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia.

Hopkins, who ended his storied ring career in December, won world titles in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. His run as middleweight champ included a record 20 title defenses, and important wins over Felix Trinidad, Oscar de la Hoya, Glen Johnson, John David Jackson, Keith Holmes, William Joppy, and many others.

Hopkins was named the “Philly Fighter of the Year” for 2008 at the Briscoe Awards, and returns Sunday for this special honorary award.

“Hopkins has been the top dog of Philly boxing for many years,” said John DiSanto of Philly Boxing History Inc. “We could not let his retirement pass without special recognition of everything he’s accomplished, the memories he gave those of us who love boxing, and the history that he made. Bernard Hopkins is boxing history in the flesh.”

* * *

Undefeated welterweight, Jaron “Boots” Ennis will take home “2016 Rookie of the Year” honors at Sunday’s 10th Annual Briscoe Awards. In perhaps the best season for rookies in Philly’s long ring history, Ennis led a talented pack of newbies that included Christain Carto, Darmani Rock, Branden Pizarro, and several others.

Ennis turned pro in April of 2016 and reeled off eight impressive victories, seven by knockout, before the year had ended. Throughout his rookie season, Ennis displayed enough skill, killer instinct, and star power to excite even the most skeptical of boxing fans. Currently zipping through his sophomore year, Ennis, now 15-0, 13 KOs, looks poised for a big future and has the Philly boxing fans excited.

Ennis was the “2015 Amateur of the Year” at last year’s Briscoe Awards, and will be in attendance to receive his second Briscoe Medal.

* * *

Local junior middleweight Tyrone Brunson scored the “KO of the Year” for 2016, and will receive the Briscoe Medal in honor of that feat at the 10th Annual Briscoe Awards, on Sunday, October 15, 2017, at Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, 1:00 PM.

Brunson rose from two early knockdowns against Puerto Rican Carlos Garcia Hernandez, before rallying for a 4th round knockout victory. The fight was a rollercoaster ride for boxing fans attending the scrap at South Philly’s 2300 Arena.

“It feels great to get recognized for KO of the year,” Brunson said about his award. “I’m just happy to be a part of Philly boxing history.”

It was a glorious win for Brunson who proved his heart, toughness, and determination.

* * *

Philly super middleweight Taneal Goyco, returns to the Briscoe Awards for his second-ever trophy for the “Upset of the Year”. Goyco won the same award two years ago and repeats for 2016, with his shocker over rising Maryland prospect Jerry Odom.

The pair met on November 11, 2016, at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia, and after a rocky start, Goyco punched his way back into the fight was declared the upset winner by TKO after five rounds.

Often taken lightly for his modest ring record, Goyco, 9-10-1, 4 KOs, has made pulling upsets his specialty. He’s recorded the “Upset of the Year” in two of the last three years.

“We’ve only given this award three times over the past ten years,” said John DiSanto of Philly Boxing History Inc. “And Taneal Goyco has won it twice. If you sleep on this guy, he makes you pay for it.”

* * *

The art of boxing photography will be celebrated by Philly Boxing History, at the 10th Annual Briscoe Awards, on Sunday for the first time. Ten photographers submitted one shot each from their 2016 body of work to compete for the best boxing “Photo of the Year”. The winning photograph will be chosen by popular vote by all those attending the annual awards ceremony at Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, Sunday, October 15, 2017, at 1:00 PM.

The photos represent a sampling of the 2016 Philadelphia fight scene and include action shots, portraits, training photos, and casual pics. The ten competing photographers include Ray Bailey, Daryl Bughman, Darryl Cobb Jr., Jano Cohen, Daniel Cork, Kent Green, Matthew Heasley, Kenny Ludwig, Tim McCloskey, and Chris Toney.

The subjects of their photos include Danny Garcia, Bernard Hopkins, Tevin Farmer, Jesse Hart, Cyclone Hart, Victor Vasquez, Osnel Charles, Jeremy Cuevas, Christopher Brooker, Antowyan Aikens, Atif Oberlton, Samuel Vargas, Jason Sosa, and Omar Douglas.

Attendees of Sunday’s Briscoe Awards will receive a ballot and be asked to vote for their favorite photograph. The votes will be counted, and the winner will be announced live at the event. The winning photographer will receive a Briscoe Medal.

ABOUT THE BRISCOE AWARDS ON OCTOBER 15 FROM 1-4 PM

The Briscoe Awards are named in honor of legendary Philly middleweight Bennie Briscoe and the trophies given away – the Briscoe Statue and the Briscoe Medal – all bear the deceased icon’s likeness. The event brings together the local boxing community, including the award winners, their families, past and present boxers, fight fans, other boxing people, and general sports fans.

This is the tenth year for the Briscoe Awards, which are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization, dedicated to preserving and celebrating Philadelphia’s great boxing legacy. Past winners at the Briscoe Awards include Bernard Hopkins, Danny Garcia, Steve Cunningham, and many others.

The event returns to Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, the central hub of Philly’s sports stadiums, located at 1100 Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia. Admission is $5, and tickets can be purchased at BriscoeAwards.com or by calling 609-377-6413. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, please call John DiSanto, 609-377-6413 / johndisanto@phillyboxinghistory.com.

The 10th Annual Briscoe Awards will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2017, 1-4 PM, at Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia.