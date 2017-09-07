Benavidez, Gavril ready for title clash

Fight Week is here for Friday’s ShoBox telecast, headlined by unbeaten rising star David Benavidez and contender Ronald Gavril who will battle for the vacant WBC super middleweight world championship from The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas.

David Benavidez: “I feel like he [Ronald Gavril] has a really good style for me to showcase my skills, like how I did against Rogelio Medina. With our sparring partners, we have brawlers and we have boxers, as well. Whatever style he fights on that night, I’m going to be prepared for it.”

Ronald Gavril: “I feel really sharp and I’m really happy with how everything has gone during training. This is the opportunity that I’ve worked so hard to get to and I’m definitely not letting it slip by. I know that everything needs to be 100 percent on fight night so I’m pushing myself to be ready to do whatever it takes to leave with the belt.”