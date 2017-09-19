Barrios stops Nelson in seven

Unbeaten IBF #12 lightweight contender Mario Barrios (20-0, 12 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Naim Nelson (13-4, 1 KO) in a super welterweight bout on Tuesday night at the Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Nelson was in distress for most the fight due to a left shoulder injury. He bravely fought on, but finally couldn’t take the pain anymore in round seven and the bout was called off.

Unbeaten lightweight Thomas Velasquez (9-0-1, 5 KOs) and Tyrome Jones (4-2-1, 1 KO) fought to a six round draw. Scores were 59-55 Jones, 59-55 Valezquez, 57-57.

Light heavyweight prospects Earl Newman (10-0-1, 7 KOs) and Paul Parker (8-2-1, 4 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. Scores were 79-73 Newman, 77-75 Parker, 76-76.