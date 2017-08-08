Atlas tells Horn to grow up

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

ESPN boxing analyst Teddy Atlas talked to News Corp and stuck by his original comments when he declared Manny Pacquiao was robbed against Jeff Horn and that boxing was corrupt. “End of the day I thought there was one winner and I gave it to Pacquiao,” Atlas said. “Horn was missing a lot and you don’t get points for missing. You don’t win fights for trying hard. You win for being efficient and effective…

“I laugh at Horn. God bless him. It’s good for his country and good for boxing. I’m happy for that. But for Jeff to say ‘oh I lost respect for Teddy’ … well grow up! You’re a world champion now. Say something little bit more mature than that. Are you kidding me?”

Atlas also said the WBO review means nothing because it was the same organization that scored the fight initially. “Same organization. Do you really think they are going to embarrass themselves and say “we got it wrong?” What do you think they are going to do?” he said. “Go and get a separate group of people from a different organization. A group that is nonbiased and had nothing to do with the first fight.”