Atlas off ESPN broadcast team?

ESPN has announced that the team calling Saturday’s Lomachenko-Rigondeaux fight will be Joe Tessitore and Mark Kriegel, with guest analyst Tim Bradley, reporter Bernardo Osuna and on-location contributor Stephen A. Smith. The name of longtime ESPN boxing analyst Teddy Atlas is nowhere to be seen, although Atlas is still with the network and doing an on-air profile of Lomachenko.

Kriegel, who ESPN recently signed to a multi-year deal, worked alongside Atlas last month for the Beterbiev-Koelling IBF light heavyweight title telecast.