Amir “Hardcore” Mansour Update

Heavyweight Amir “Hardcore” Mansour (23-2-1, 16 KOs) announced that he is bringing in boxing adviser and agent Ivaylo Gotzev of Epic Sports Enterprises to assist with his boxing career. “After the WBC and PBC (Premiere boxing championship) gave me the opportunity to fight an elimination bout against Kauffman, we really thought that we would get our title shot against Deontay Wilder,” said Mansour. “Instead, things stalled and now we’re about to see Stiverne vs Wilder 2.

“I’ve proven myself as one of the best heavyweights in the world but I’m constantly being denied opportunities to prove it. Moving forward, I contacted my longtime friend Ivaylo Gotzev and asked for his help. Ivaylo has been a true friend to me throughout the years and I believe that his added help will make all the difference in my moving forward. He’s had heavyweights fight for and win world titles in the past and most importantly he believes in me and my team. We’re looking forward to getting at the very top and giving Ivaylo the bargaining tools to get us there!”