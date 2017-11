By Przemek Garczarczyk

Heavyweight Tomasz Adamek (52-5, 30 KOs) outworked “Big” Fred Kassi (18-7-1, 10 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night in Czestochowa, Poland. Adamek, the former light heavyweight and cruiserweight world champion, suffered a cut over his left eye in round two that bled heavily the rest of the way. Despite the blood, Adamek pressed the action and prevailed 97-93, 96-94, 96-94.