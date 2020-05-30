May 30, 2020
Boxing News

Zepeda vs. Baranchyk announced

It’s official that super lightweight José “Chon” Zepeda (31-2, 25 KOs) will face former world champion Ivan Baranchyk (20-1, 13 KOs) in a ten round match on July 7 in Las Vegas.

Promoter Top Rank plans to present up to three boxing cards a week starting on June 9 with a non-title bout between WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson and Felix Caraballo. Two days later, former WBO jr feather champ Jessie Magdaleno meets Yenifel Vicente

Another bout on the agenda is July 2 with WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo.

Burns wants to finish career in Glasgow

