Zepeda crushes Redkach in two Former world title challenger Jose “Chon” Zepeda (38-5, 28 KOs) destroyed Ivan Redkach (24-8-1, 19 KOs) in a welterweight clash on Friday night at the Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, California. Zepeda dropped Redkach with a body shot in round one and RedKach barely beat the count. The end came after two more knockdowns in round two. Time was 2:02. Brown batters Bauza, remains unbeaten Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

