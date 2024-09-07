Brown batters Bauza, remains unbeaten Super lightweight Kevin Hayler Brown (6-0, 3 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over John Bauza (18-2, 8 KOs) on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Brown dropped Bauza in round one battled to a 96-93, 98-91, 97-92 verdict. Zepeda crushes Redkach in two Roy Jones Jr Exclusive Interview Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

