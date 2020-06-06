June 6, 2020
Boxing News

Zanfer moving forward on three shows

Even though live boxing hasn’t been approved yet by health authorities in Mexico City, Zanfer Promotions is moving ahead with closed-door shows scheduled for June 20, June 27, and July 4 at the TV Azteca studios. Zanfer is strictly following all the safety protocols set forth by health authorities, the WBC and the Mexico City Boxing Commission.

Currently, all of Mexico is painted red on the federal government’s “stoplight” map but Zanfer is banking on the Mexico City area to be changed to “orange” by June 15 to ease the COVID-19 restrictions and allow boxing to return.

Boxing Obits
Boxing Buzz

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>