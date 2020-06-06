Even though live boxing hasn’t been approved yet by health authorities in Mexico City, Zanfer Promotions is moving ahead with closed-door shows scheduled for June 20, June 27, and July 4 at the TV Azteca studios. Zanfer is strictly following all the safety protocols set forth by health authorities, the WBC and the Mexico City Boxing Commission.

Currently, all of Mexico is painted red on the federal government’s “stoplight” map but Zanfer is banking on the Mexico City area to be changed to “orange” by June 15 to ease the COVID-19 restrictions and allow boxing to return.