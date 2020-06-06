WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua showed up hobbling on crutches during a demonstration in his hometown Watford, England. AJ recently injured his knee in training. He is still expected to be fit to defend his belts against Kubrat Pulev later this year.

—–

A new date for the twice-postponed WBC/IBF super lightweight title fight between champion Jose Ramirez and Viktor Postol is expected to be announced soon.

—–

Looks like a domestic showdown between British heavyweights Hughey Fury and Dave Allen could be coming together.