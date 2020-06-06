June 6, 2020
WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua showed up hobbling on crutches during a demonstration in his hometown Watford, England. AJ recently injured his knee in training. He is still expected to be fit to defend his belts against Kubrat Pulev later this year.
A new date for the twice-postponed WBC/IBF super lightweight title fight between champion Jose Ramirez and Viktor Postol is expected to be announced soon.
Looks like a domestic showdown between British heavyweights Hughey Fury and Dave Allen could be coming together.

