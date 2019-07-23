Former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa will look to put himself squarely back into world title contention when he faces fellow former champion Roman “Rocky” Martinez on Saturday live on Showtime from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. Gamboa-Martinez will be the co-main event to WBA super featherweight world champion Gervonta Davis against mandatory challenger Ricardo Núñez. If Davis and Gamboa are both victorious, Gamboa would welcome a future showdown between the two.

“After I win this fight, I am ready for anyone at 130 or 135 pounds,” said Gamboa. “Gervonta Davis is a very good fighter and has done a fantastic job in his campaign as a 130-pound champion. If Gervonta happens to be the next fight, let’s throw hands and see what happens. Unlike my fight with Terrence Crawford at 135 pounds, I feel like I would be the bigger man in the ring against Gervonta. A win versus Martinez is a wonderful opportunity and I will not let it go to waste as it will catapult me to much bigger fights, which my fans deserve.”