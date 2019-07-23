It looks like WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr is likely heading to the UK for his rematch with Anthony Joshua. “This week we will be letting Team Ruiz know the venue,” promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports News. “Right now the front-runner is still Cardiff, a marginal front-runner…Joshua-Ruiz at Cardiff in front of 80,000 people would be something very, very special.” But, Hearn didn’t rule out the O2 Arena in London, citing the Whyte-Rivas crowd Saturday night and the brisk ticket sales Lomachenko-Campbell in August. No mention of returning to Madison Square Garden, the preference of Ruiz.
Looking forward to the rematch.
I think Ruiz psychologically damaged Joshua and has the skills, heart and awkwardness to beat Anthony again. I always thought Joshua was overrated and susceptible from a smaller, faster power puncher.
Povetkin just didn’t have the power but Ruiz did!
Povetkin (even after the Ruiz win over AJ) has a slightly better KO%
Recon a younger Povetkin could have stopped Joshua as well.
Povetkin didn’t have the power but Ruiz did? Ruiz doesn’t hit as hard but he has the faster hands grit and youth on his side
I don’t get it. Ruiz KOs Joshua and becomes champion, he wants the rematch in NYC, but has to settle for going to the UK on Joshua’s turf? I know money and attendance dictates where fights are held, but sure seems like they are showing little respect for the new champion’s status. Of course a good way to fix that is to KO Joshua again. I think something was off mentally with Joshua in NYC (like Honeyghan vs Vaca I in 1987) and in the rematch he will come back much better. I expect Joshua to win a decision by boxing cautiously. Ruiz would have to KO him again or win convincingly because if it is close they will give it to Joshua in the UK.
Nothing to do with respect. AJ was the champ and the terms in the contract which Ruiz signed was a rematch to be fought at AJ’s preferred venue
I’d prefer him to go back to NY. He will get more kudos if he does that and give less ammunition to the haters who will say he can’t win away from home.
If he wants Wilder he would have to travel
yeah i think i agree. they have the right to fight in uk but fighting in NY seems to be the real statement. at the end of the day though, you just want to give yourself the best chance of winning. I think if AJ wins a decent fight in UK there would be a good narrative for a rubber somewhere down the line.
After watching boxing for 50 years I say to Ruiz go to where the money is . It is not like fighting in Africa like Foreman did which was the worse choice to make in the history of boxing .