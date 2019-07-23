It looks like WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr is likely heading to the UK for his rematch with Anthony Joshua. “This week we will be letting Team Ruiz know the venue,” promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports News. “Right now the front-runner is still Cardiff, a marginal front-runner…Joshua-Ruiz at Cardiff in front of 80,000 people would be something very, very special.” But, Hearn didn’t rule out the O2 Arena in London, citing the Whyte-Rivas crowd Saturday night and the brisk ticket sales Lomachenko-Campbell in August. No mention of returning to Madison Square Garden, the preference of Ruiz.