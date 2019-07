The California State Athletic Commission has voted unanimously to allow #1 rated IBF heavyweight contender Kubrat Pulev to reapply for a boxing license. Pulev was suspended for forcibly kissing a female reporter after an interview following his KO win against Bogdan Dinu in March. He was required to pay a $2500 fine and attend a sexual harassment seminar at UNLV. Any future offenses will result in Pulev getting a lifetime ban in North America.