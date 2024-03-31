Middleweight Ryan Young (16-5, 11 KOs) of Oakville, ON upset fellow Canadian and previously unbeaten Antonio Napolitano (8-1-1, 4 KOs) of St. Catharines ON by ten round majority decision. Young claimed the NCC Canadian middleweight title. The site of the event was the Hamilton Convention Centre, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

“The crowd was electric with another sell out event,” said promoter Dan Otter of Three Lions Promotions (TLP). “Although a few fights didn’t go our way, they were matched perfectly giving the fans exactly what they deserve. We will be announcing our next show in the days to come.”

Rounding out the undercard:

Mate Rudan TKO3 John Michael Bianco

Carolyn Redmond UD6 Claudia Lopez

Leonel Castanon TKO5 Brett Beaton

Dylan Taylor win by KO1 Fernando bravo

Meilyn Martinez TKO3 Soledad Macedo