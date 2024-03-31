Now fighting at heavyweight, all-action Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic (12-1, 11 KOs) scored a brutal sixth round TKO over Steve Robinson (6-3, 4 KOs) in a fan-friendly fire fight on Easter Sunday at the O2 Arena in London. A fusillade of Babic punches prompted a stoppage by referee Sean McAvoy at :54. It was Babic’s first fight since a bridgerweight title defeat against Lukasz Rozanski 12 months ago.

Welterweight Chris Kongo (15-2, 7 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Florian Marku (13-1-1, 8 KOs). Kongo took Marku to school, winning 96-94, 96-93, 98-92. Marku was deducted a point for hitting behind the head in round nine.

Olympic silver medalist and world class showboater Ben Whittaker (7-0, 5 KOs) dropped Leon Willings (7-2, 2 KOs) in round one, but was forced to go the full eight in a light heavyweight bout. Score was 78-73.

Other Results:

Callum Simpson KO4 Dulla Mbabe (super middleweight)

Viddal Riley W10 Mikael Lawal (cruiserweight)