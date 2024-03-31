March 31, 2024
Boxing Results

Babic returns with TKO win

Now fighting at heavyweight, all-action Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic (12-1, 11 KOs) scored a brutal sixth round TKO over Steve Robinson (6-3, 4 KOs) in a fan-friendly fire fight on Easter Sunday at the O2 Arena in London. A fusillade of Babic punches prompted a stoppage by referee Sean McAvoy at :54. It was Babic’s first fight since a bridgerweight title defeat against Lukasz Rozanski 12 months ago.

_
https://www.youtube.com/live/DF0Ftef6j9o?si=4HdeAZZzfED08Ttj&t=1423

* * *

Welterweight Chris Kongo (15-2, 7 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Florian Marku (13-1-1, 8 KOs). Kongo took Marku to school, winning 96-94, 96-93, 98-92. Marku was deducted a point for hitting behind the head in round nine.

Olympic silver medalist and world class showboater Ben Whittaker (7-0, 5 KOs) dropped Leon Willings (7-2, 2 KOs) in round one, but was forced to go the full eight in a light heavyweight bout. Score was 78-73.

Other Results:
Callum Simpson KO4 Dulla Mbabe (super middleweight)
Viddal Riley W10 Mikael Lawal (cruiserweight)

Wardley, Clarke battle to split draw
Young upsets Napolitano in Hamilton

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>