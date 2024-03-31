WBO #6, WBA #11, IBF #12, WBC #15 rated Fabio Wardley (17-0-1, 16 KOs) and 2020 Olympic superheavy bronze medalist Frazer “Big Fraze” Clarke (8-0-1, 6 KOs) battled to an epic draw on Easter Sunday at the O2 Arena in London. The early rounds featured good exchanges with both fighters taking punishment. Wardley hurt Clarke in round five and dropped him with a barrage of punches right at the bell. Clarke was deducted a point for a low blow in round seven. Nose damage to Wardley seemed to take its toll as the momentum shifted to Clarke. The bout was temporarily stopped in round for the ring doctor to check Wardley’s mess of a nose and closing right eye. Both fought hard down the stretch. In the end, scores were 114-113 Wardley, 115-112 Clarke and 113-113. Great fight!
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Good fight. Neither wins. Neither loses. It’s a draw.
Fantastic fight! Both are huge punchers with great chins. Classic combination!
So Clarke would have won had he not had the low blow point deduction, but for the fantastic tough battle these two put up I do like the decision that neither of them have a loss on their record.