Young-Gaballo officially announced

The Heavyweight Factory presents “Rumble in the Rock” on Friday, March 23 at the new Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The main event will pit two undefeated fighters in a 12 round WBA Bantamweight Eliminator – WBA #4-rated Stephon “Showstopper” Young (17-0-3, 7 KOs) from St. Louis against WBA #5-rated Reymart “GenSan Assassin” Gaballo (18-0, 16 KOs) from the Philippines. The 10-round co-feature showcases Hawaiian sensation, the 19-year-old Logan “The Korican Kid” Yoo (12-0, 11 KOs) squaring off with Alex Ramirez (15-0) from Mexico for the IBF Youth title.

For 29-year-old Young, the fight against Gaballo represents him getting one step closer to his dream of a world title after years as a contender.

“It feels good,” Young said. “I’m in shape and ready. I feel like I have my chance to show the world who the king of the bantamweights really is. Gaballo is obviously very strong. He’s 18-0 with 16 KOs, but I also feel like he hasn’t fought anyone like me yet. That’s a whole different story when you step up. It may be a case that his team is putting him into a fight like this way too soon. We will soon see.”

For 21-year-old Gaballo, the fight against Young represents a huge leap up in class of opponent. The young slugger has only fought outside his native country twice before. A victory over the well-respected Young would put him instantly on the world stage.

“I’m very happy to be fighting in this WBA eliminator, and I’m looking forward to being world champ one day,” Gaballo said. “I know Young is a slick southpaw fighter and he’s working hard to beat me, so I have to train twice as hard as usual to come out on top.”

Event promoter Kris Lawrence says he is proud of this event’s world-class international flavor. “This show brings back boxing in South Florida in a big way,” he said. “I’m very happy to be able to present this great event at a world-class venue like the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.”

An exciting undercard of action will highlight two-time Olympic Bronze Medalist Ivan Dychko of Kazakhstan; the pro debut of boxing legend’s son Roberto Duran Jr.; and two former World Champions Juan Carlos Payano (19-1) and Carlos Buitrago (30-3) return in two separate bouts.

Special guests expected that evening include former heavyweight champions Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe and Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield.

“Being back at the Hard Rock brings back old memories of great years of boxing,” said Henry Rivalta, Director of Heavyweight Factory Boxing Operations. “We have very evenly matched fights and this event will be extremely crowd-pleasing. I invite all South Florida fans to come witness it live at Hard Rock Event Center. This will be the first boxing event held in the new event center at Seminole Hard Rock. A special thanks to Kris Lawrence for making this all possible and being a pioneer for boxing here in South Florida, past and present. Also, I want to thank Armero Tequila and Jim Allen and Dave Gold for their support of boxing on these amazing grounds at the Seminole Hard Rock. See you at the fights!”

Tickets cost $255, $130, $80 and $55. All seats are reserved and available at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at www.myhrl.com, www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone: 1-800-745-3000. Doors open one hour prior to the first bout. Additional fees may apply.