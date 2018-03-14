James-Ramos clash April 13 on FS1

Welterweight contender Jamal James will get a chance to fight in front of his hometown crowd when he takes on Abel Ramos in a 10-round welterweight battle that headlines on FS1 and FOX Deportes Friday, April 13 from the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In the co-main event, rugged veteran Edner Cherry battles rising lightweight Dennis Galarza in a 10-round bout. The action continues with Austin Dulay and Chris Colbert clashing in an eight-round match between unbeaten super featherweight prospects that kicks off the broadcast at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. Also appearing on the card is sensational 17-year-old 154-pound prospect Joey Spencer (1-0, 1 KO), a former No. 1 ranked amateur and nine-time national champion.