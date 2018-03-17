Yamanaka, Calleros, Canizalez, Konishi make weight

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Sumio Yamada

A weigh-in ceremony took place at the fight venue, Portopia Hotel, where all the four successfully made weight at their first trip to the scale on Saturday in Kobe, Japan. The results are as follows:

WBO 105-pound title bout

Ryuya Yamanaka 47.6 kg 105 lbs (class limit)

vs.

Moises Calleros 47.6 kg 105 lbs (class limit)



WBA 108-pound title bout for the vacant championship

Carlos Canizales 48.3 kg 106.75 lbs

vs.

Reiya Konishi 48.9 kg 108 lbs (class limit)



The first fight of tomorrow’s show consisting of only four bouts will start at 5 PM.



