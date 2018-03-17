Yamanaka, Calleros, Canizalez, Konishi make weight

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Sumio Yamada
A weigh-in ceremony took place at the fight venue, Portopia Hotel, where all the four successfully made weight at their first trip to the scale on Saturday in Kobe, Japan. The results are as follows:
WBO 105-pound title bout
Ryuya Yamanaka 47.6 kg 105 lbs (class limit)
vs.
Moises Calleros 47.6 kg 105 lbs (class limit)
WBA 108-pound title bout for the vacant championship
Carlos Canizales 48.3 kg 106.75 lbs
vs.
Reiya Konishi 48.9 kg 108 lbs (class limit)
The first fight of tomorrow’s show consisting of only four bouts will start at 5 PM.