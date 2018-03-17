Joshua: I will stop Parker inside eight rounds

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has predicted he will stop WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker before round eight in Cardiff Wales on March 31. “Joseph Parker is dedicated,” Joshua told Sky Sports. “He’s going to come 50% better than I’ve ever seen him before. But what I’ve learned is that boxing is simplified when you incorporate your feet. Even though it’s a game of punching people, your feet get you in and out of the way. So if I can transform what I’ve worked on in the gym for the last 10 to 11 weeks into the ring then hopefully I can get him out of there between six and eight.”