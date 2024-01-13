By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten southpaw puncher Sumire Yamanaka (8-0, 3 KOs), 101, captured the IBF female atomweight belt as she kept battering defending champ and compatriot Mika Iwakawa (12-7-1, 4 KOs), 101.5, to win a unanimous decision (97-93, 96-94, 99-91) over ten two-minute rounds on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. The 22-year-old Sumire, the younger sister of ex-WBO minimum champ Ryuya Yamanaka, became the very first in Japan that the brother and sister both acquired the world championship belts. Sumire, a short but stout-built southpaw hard-puncher, took the initiative with southpaw right hooks all the way despite the 40-year-old Iwakawa’s too late retaliation down the stretch.

Promoter: Shinsei Promotions.

