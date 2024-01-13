January 13, 2024
Boxing Results

Nuki, Nakano win female WBO AP belts

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Veteran Japanese Terumi Nuki (14-5, 10 KOs), 117, acquired the female WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight belt by lopsidedly halting India’s Monica Singh (4-1, 2 KOs), 117.25, at 0:17 into the sixth and final session on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Nuki, more powerful and aggressive, dropped the taller Indian twice with body shots prior to the referee’s well-timed stoppage.

Nuki04 13
Nuki (right) halts India’s Singh

Unheralded Mayumi Nakano (6-1, 3 KOs), 104.5, upset defending titlist Riyuna Yoshikawa (6-2-1, 1 KO), 104.75, by an eight-round majority decision (77-75 twice, 76-76) to wrest the WBO AP 105-pound belt in the champ’s second defense.

Nuki04 1
Nakano (right) dethrones Yoshikawa

Promoter: Shinsei Promotions (all six were female bouts).

_

Nuki (right) halts India’s Singh
Nakano (right) dethrones Yoshikawa

Yamanaka becomes first Japanese sister/brother world champ
Carto KOs Diale in 2

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>