By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Veteran Japanese Terumi Nuki (14-5, 10 KOs), 117, acquired the female WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight belt by lopsidedly halting India’s Monica Singh (4-1, 2 KOs), 117.25, at 0:17 into the sixth and final session on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Nuki, more powerful and aggressive, dropped the taller Indian twice with body shots prior to the referee’s well-timed stoppage.

Unheralded Mayumi Nakano (6-1, 3 KOs), 104.5, upset defending titlist Riyuna Yoshikawa (6-2-1, 1 KO), 104.75, by an eight-round majority decision (77-75 twice, 76-76) to wrest the WBO AP 105-pound belt in the champ’s second defense.

Promoter: Shinsei Promotions (all six were female bouts).

Nuki (right) halts India’s Singh Nakano (right) dethrones Yoshikawa