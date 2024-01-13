Carto KOs Diale in 2 Popular bantamweight Christian Carto (21-1, 14 KOs) kicked off King’s Promotions year with a second round knockout against veteran Ardin Diale (35-19-4, 17 KOs) on Friday night 12 at Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A big right hand by Carto finished Diale. WBC Position on Beterbiev's atypical test Like this: Like Loading...

