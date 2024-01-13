By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten WBO female junior bantam champ Mizuki Hiruta (6-0, 2 KOs), 113.75, proved too powerful and aggressive for 38-year-old Korean legendary ex-champ Ji-Hyun Park (26-4, 8 KOs), 112.25, halting Park at 1:45 of the sixth round in a scheduled ten on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Hiruta, 27, a strong southpaw puncher with a good amateur mark, scored her second defense with ease as she battered ex-WIBA atomweight titlist Park from all angles from the outset. Having her groggy and exhausted, Hiruta accelerated her attack so that the ref promptly made an intervention to save the 38-year-old Park from further punishment.

Promoter: Shinsei Promotions.

