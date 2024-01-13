January 13, 2024
Boxing Results

Hiruta stops Park, keeps WBO female 115lb belt

Hirutawins02 15

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten WBO female junior bantam champ Mizuki Hiruta (6-0, 2 KOs), 113.75, proved too powerful and aggressive for 38-year-old Korean legendary ex-champ Ji-Hyun Park (26-4, 8 KOs), 112.25, halting Park at 1:45 of the sixth round in a scheduled ten on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Hiruta, 27, a strong southpaw puncher with a good amateur mark, scored her second defense with ease as she battered ex-WIBA atomweight titlist Park from all angles from the outset. Having her groggy and exhausted, Hiruta accelerated her attack so that the ref promptly made an intervention to save the 38-year-old Park from further punishment.

Promoter: Shinsei Promotions.

_

Matsuda dethrones WBA, WBO female 102lb champ Kuroki
Yamanaka becomes first Japanese sister/brother world champ

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>