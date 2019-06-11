As reported by Fightnews.com®’s Robert Coster on May 21, it was officially announced today that WBA super flyweight champion Kal Yafai (25-0 15 KOs) will defend his world title against mandatory challenger Norbelto “Meneito” Jimenez (29-8-4 16 KOs) on the June 29 Andrade-Sulecki card at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

Jiminez lost eight of his first eleven fights, but currently has a 30 fight unbeaten run. He will fight for the WBA belt for the second time having drawn against previous champion Kohei Kono back in 2014.

“It has been a long wait after fighting to a draw in Japan in my first world title opportunity. And now I just want to say that on June 29, the Dominican Republic will have a new world champion, and his name is Norbelto “Meneito” Jiménez,” said the 28-year-old Dominican.