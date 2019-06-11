Undisputed female middleweight world champion Claressa Shields (9-0, 2 KOs) will aim to make history by becoming the fastest fighter in boxing, male or female, to become a three-division world champion when she takes on former world champion Ivana Habazin (20-3, 7 KOs) on August 17 for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title at Dort Federal Event Center in Shields’ hometown of Flint, Mich. The vacant WBC women’s diamond super welterweight championship will also be on the line in Shields’ first professional fight in her hometown. Showtime will televise. The undercard for the telecast will be announced in the coming weeks.