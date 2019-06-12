Photos: Zanfer Promotions

WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Andy “Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. (33-1, 22 KOs) received a great reception from media and fans Tuesday afternoon at the facilities of TV Azteca south of Mexico City.



“One thing, I wanted to shut the mouth of all those who said that fat guy is not going to do anything,” said Ruiz. “By the grace of God we achieved all our dreams. Many told me that I was not going to make it, that I would not be able to handle an opponent like him (Anthony Joshua), but I asked God to help me to do it and at that moment I grabbed my dreams.

“This was thanks to the effort of my father who always took care of me all that time and took me to train. I told him that sooner or later I could pay him back for all that, that things were going to change. That night was a lot of joy and things are changing. I’m just taking it all in.”

Along with the new star of Mexican boxing were his father Andy Ruiz Sr., CEO of TV Azteca Benjamin Salinas, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, WBA President Gilberto Mendoza, CEO of Zanfer Promotions Fernando Beltran, Miguel Torruco of CONABOX, and trainer Manny Robles, among others.

Beltran introduced Ruiz as the newest star that fans can follow exclusively in Mexico on Box Azteca 7 La Casa del Boxing.

Salinar stated, “We are very proud of you, and that you visit us here. You are an example for all Mexicans because what this country needs most is hope. You are an inspiration for all and we’re so happy about what you’ve accomplished.”

Andy, who is the first world heavyweight champion in the history of Mexican boxing, has fought almost his entire career in the United States, as only three of his fights have been in Mexico.

While amateur with a 105-5 amateur mark, Ruiz failed to qualify the 2008 Beijing Olympics representing Mexico and then decided to make the leap to professional sports.

In the morning, the Mexican champion was received at the National Palace by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of Mexico.

