Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Undefeated former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury put on a show Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas at the media workout to promote Saturday’s title defense against Tom Schwarz at MGM Grand Garden Arena.



Tyson Fury: ”I box because I like to keep happy and it keeps me happy to fight. I plan to box until I can’t box anymore. I feel fantastic at the minute. Boxing keeps me really happy, and I’m very happy with where I am in my life at the minute. I want to box on. I don’t see myself retiring. I just turned 30 years old. I’ve got over 10 years left in this game, so you’ll have to keep seeing me for the next 10 years, I’m afraid. Keep entertaining, keep putting on great shows.”

Tom Schwarz: “I’m ready to shock the world. This is a great time in the heavyweight division, and I am happy to be part of it. On Saturday night, it’s my time. I am prepared…I have a surprise for Tyson Fury, and he will see what it is on Saturday night.”

In the co-feature, former two-time super middleweight world title challenger Jesse “Hollywood” Hart will make his light heavyweight debut versus longtime contender Sullivan Barrera.

Jesse Hart: ”When I beat him Saturday, I think this is the last you all are going to hear of Sullivan Barrera. Get a look at him, get a picture with him. After Saturday night, we’re going to put him in retirement.”

Sullivan Barrera: “Jesse Hart knows he’s never fought anyone like Sullivan Barrera. He is scared. He is coming up from 168, but the punching power at 175 is not the same. I am a different level than what he’s used to. It’s going to be a long night for him…he’s talking crap, so I am going to shut his mouth.”

In the featured undercard bout, 2016 U.S. Olympian and top 130-pound contender Mikaela Mayer will look to extend her unbeaten record versus Lizbeth Crespo in a 10-rounder.

Mikaela Mayer: ”I want to challenge for a world title soon. My team and Top Rank have moved me well these last two years. We’ve fought some really quality opponents, so we’re ready for the world titles at 130.”

