Fast-rising cruiserweight star Fabio Turchi (17-0, 13 KOs) will make the first defense of his WBC International title against Tommy McCarthy (14-2, 7 KOs) on July 11 at the Stadio Nicola Pietrangeli in Rome, Italy, live on DAZN.

In other action, former world title challenger Emanuele Blandamura (29-3, 5 KOs) takes on Marcus Morrison (20-3, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBC International Silver middleweight crown and Serhiy ‘Sergio’ Demchenko (21-14-1, 14 KOs) clashes with Hakim Zoulikha (26-10, 11 KOs) for the vacant European Union light heavyweight title.