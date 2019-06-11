Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) told reporters Monday that he’s going to put some serious hurt on Tom Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs) on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“The only thing I know [about Schwarz] is I’m going to break his jaw and smack his ribs in. I’m gonna give him a black eye, a thick lip, and maybe he might lose a few teeth, who knows? …I’ll figure him out within the first five seconds of the fight, because that’s what I do.”

He added, “This is a massive attraction of a fight, the UK, Europe, America. This is going to be epic. This is going to be a boxing behemoth.” The bout can be seen on ESPN+.