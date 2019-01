Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren confirmed fans should expect a rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury to take place in the US in the second quarter of 2019, but ruled out a return to Staples Center in Los Angeles. “Vegas would be one of the options,” Warren told espn.co.uk. “I wouldn’t want to go back to California. I didn’t like working with the Californian Commission and there were a lot of things we didn’t like there.”