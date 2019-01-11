World Fighting Championships returns tonight with WFC 98 at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California. In the main event, jr middleweight Madiyar Ashkeyev (10-0, 6 KOs) from Kazakhstan but now fighting out of Oxnard, CA goes toe-to-toe with Luis Hernandez (16-6, 9 KOs) of Puerto Rico. In the co-feature, middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov (9-0, 7 KOs) – also from Kazakhstan but now fighting out of Oxnard, CA – faces Ramon Aguinaga (13-1, 9 KOs) of Chula Vista, CA.

Both Ashkeyev and Nursultanov train at the Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard, which has been made famous by manager Egis Klimas and his stable of Eastern European and Russian fighters, which include WBO/WBA lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and unified cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

“Coming off an exciting, sold-out show in July, we wanted to make WFC 98 a world-class boxing event,” said Matt McGovern, WFC President.

The undercard features several more bouts that showcase top local pro talent.

WFC 98 also present amateur matches. The amateur matches are scheduled to begin at 5:30p and the professional bouts following at 7p.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets are still available at the box office.