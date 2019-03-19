It’s official. Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) will put his title on the line for the ninth time when he steps into the ring against mandatory challenger Dominic “Trouble” Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs) live on Showtime May 18 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am.

“I’m very happy that I get a chance to get a mandatory out of the way, because I consider mandatories like flies buzzing around my head,” said Wilder. “They bother me. I’m busy. I have things that I want to do. I want to get him out of the way. I’m about to smash this fly. This is a personal fight for me. As the universe works this is the perfect time. I haven’t been this excited about destroying an opponent since Bermane Stiverne. I’m also excited to have the very first event for BombZquad Promotions at what I consider one of best arenas in the country, Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It’s go time baby. I can’t wait.”