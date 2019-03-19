IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev, the only current world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio, will take his iron fists to California for the second defense of his title. Beterbiev, who recently signed a long-term pact with Top Rank, will face IBF #13 Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic in the main event Saturday, May 4 at Stockton Arena. In the co-feature, Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas, the world’s longest-reigning 115-pound world champion, will make the seventh defense of his IBF junior bantamweight title against IBF #1 contender Ryuichi Funai.

And, in a six-round lightweight special attraction, 18-year-old Stockton native and blue-chip prospect Gabriel Flores Jr. will face off against Eduardo Pereira. ESPN will televise the featured bouts with the soon-to-be announced undercard streaming on ESPN+.