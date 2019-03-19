WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and mandatory challenger Dominic “Trouble” Breazeale went face-to-face Tuesday at a heated press conference to officially announce their heavyweight title showdown taking place May 18 on Showtime from Barclays Center



Deontay Wilder: “It’s always great to get a mandatory out of the way. They’re like flies buzzing in my ear. I just want to get them out of the way so I can do great things for the heavyweight division. I want one champion, one face, one name, but you need a lot of cooperation to make that happen…every man I’ve faced; they’ve landed on the canvas. I’m going to continue to do that on May 18…enjoy this one, because it’s going to be a massacre. May 18 will be a beautiful day for me and a beautiful day to see what I’m planning to do for the sport of boxing.”

Dominic Breazeale: “I’m sick of seeing this guy walking around with his belt. I’m going to put him down. People are going to be rising to their feet when I knock him down…Deontay does nothing right in the ring. He looks like a circus-act. All he does is talk. But there’s nothing he can say on May 18. Deontay loves to hear his own voice. All he does is talk and talk. It’s time to get in the ring. Nobody can get in there and save him. It’s just me and him. Leather on leather. We’ll see who lands first. Hopefully he gets off the canvas.”