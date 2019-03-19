By Miguel Maravilla

Former two-division world champion Philadelphia’s own Danny “Swift” Garcia (34-2, 20 KO’s) and Adrian Granados (20-6-2, 14 KO’s) of Chicago, held a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles for their upcoming fight taking place Saturday, April 20 headlining Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Sports Deportes at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.



Danny Garcia: “April 20 I’m on the road. This is another fight for my legacy. I know he’s coming to fight. I’ve been training hard. Adrian Granados is a tough fighter. I’m excited to be back. I plan on winning in fashion. April 20 the Danny Garcia show.”

Adrian Granados: “It’s going to be a great fight. Two fighters that come with it. This is a fight I wanted. It’s been a long time coming for me. I haven’t had the easiest road. I’m looking to get my respect. I look forward to April 20. May the best man win.”

Leonard Ellerbe: “Wow this is going to be a terrific fight. This is the one I look forward to. It’s styles what makes fights. We have 2 excellent fighters, Danny is an elite fighter. Adrian Granados is a guy that comes to fight. You will see the best out of both guys.”

Tom Brown: “The Dignity Health Sport Park is one of the premier venues, we have a great show April 20. Danny Garcia is a former world champion vs. Adrian Granados, I’m really pumped for this fight.”

