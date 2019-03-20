WBO light flyweight world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (19-1, 19 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico hosted a media workout Tuesday at Legendz Boxing in Norwalk, Calif. ahead of his battle against Ganigan Lopez (35-8, 19 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in the co-main event of Garcia-Lopez on March 30 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and which will be streamed live on DAZN.



“I’ve been working hard for this fight. I’ve been in camp since January 27 because I thought I was going to fight on March 16. But then I got the call to fight on March 30. Either way, I’m excited to defend my title for a third time.

“Training with Freddie Roach has been something else. We’ve had two fights with him, and it’s been really great. My goal right now is to keep defending my title, but if the opportunity to unify presents itself, we will take it. But right now, I’m not thinking about any other opponent. I’m focused on Ganigan Lopez. After that, we can talk about other opponents.”