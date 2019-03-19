By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has a press conference today to announce his defense against WBC #4 Dominic Breazeale. The bout is expected to take place on May 18 at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn. Wilder (who is a free agent) has been wooed by ESPN and DAZN (apparently turning down a $100 million offer from the latter) but reportedly will stick with Showtime or Showtime PPV for this fight.

This puts “The Bronze Bomber” on a different network than Tyson Fury (ESPN) and Anthony Joshua (DAZN). “It was like this in the time of Mike Tyson,” Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s co-manager told Telegraph Sport. “Complex and complicated. It’s that way when making the very biggest fights. But they got ironed out in the end like these will. There’s too much at stake for all these fighters for it not to happen.”