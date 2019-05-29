WBC heavyweight champion Deontay has announced his next fight via social media:

To all my fans,

I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly. All my controversial fights must get dealt with ASAP!!

#BombZquad

This comes as no surprise since Ortiz was interviewed in the ring by Showtime right after Wilder’s KO of Dominic Breazeale. The 40-year-old Ortiz (31-1, 26 KOs) is currently rated #3 by the WBC and has racked up consecutive wins over Razvan Cojanu, Travis Kauffman and Christian Hammer following his tenth round TKO loss against Wilder in March 2018. We’re hearing the fight will land on PPV this September in Los Angeles.