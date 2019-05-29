Former two-division world champion Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-5-1, 14 KOs) will face Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach (22-4-1, 17 KOs) in the 10-round welterweight main event this Saturday from Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto, California.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring on June 1 on FS1 and FOX Deportes and bring a great fight to the fans at Soboba Casino Resort,” said Alexander. “As most people know, I’ve switched trainers to Roy Jones Jr. Roy has accomplished everything in this sport and he’s teaching me to have fun again. He’s also helping me balance both my physical and mental game. I’m just excited to enter the ring with him in my corner and to fight my way back into world title contention.”