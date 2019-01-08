By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBC #1, WBO #1 heavyweight Dillian Whyte is certain that WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is after easy fights and trying to avoid a rematch bout with him.

“I called him out there live thinking the fight could be made and I was very disappointed with Anthony’s response. I was ready for him to say ‘Okay, let’s get it on.’ Wilder is not going to fight him because he doesn’t want it and is fighting Tyson Fury. But from his answer – and the way he was acting – I think AJ might want the fight, but I don’t think his team wants the fight,” Whyte told The Sports Bar on Talk Sport.

“I think AJ is going into the business now thinking ‘I can have mediocre, easy fights and still make a load of money’ so why not? Realistically, if he wanted to fight Wilder… after Wilder came over with the $50 million he still didn’t want to fight him. He had whatever excuse he had for why the Wilder fight didn’t happen. First he said he wanted to fight Tyson Fury before Tyson Fury came back.

“But now Tyson Fury has come back with a good performance against Wilder all of a sudden he is saying ‘Oh, now I want to fight Wilder because Tyson Fury lost.’ But I didn’t think Tyson Fury did himself any injustice in that fight. If anything, I thought he put on a great performance and he boxed well.”